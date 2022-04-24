Skip to main content

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Bermuda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jamaica and Bermuda will both be looking to advance to the Round of 16 with early wins on Sunday.

Group F play will begin with a game between Jamaica and Bermuda in CONCACAF U-17 World Cup Qualifiers. Group F consists of Bermuda, Canada, Jamaica and the host, Dominican Republic. 

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Bermuda Today:

Match Date: April. 24, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Bermuda on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The top three teams from each group will go on to the round of 16. Guyana, Honduras, Curaçao and Saint Kitts and Nevis have already qualified for the round of 16 in a pre-qualifying tournament.

Starting with the round of 16, it is single elimination. The winners of each semifinal game and the winner of the third place match will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The last time Jamaica qualified was in 2016 and the team did fairly well. Jamaica finished third in its group to advance to the round of 16. With a completely new roster from 2016, there is really no saying how the team will do. However, historically, it has struggled against Canada, so being in the same group may be troublesome. 

Bermuda did not make it out of group play last time, so it will definitely be looking to move into the round of 16 this time around. With three teams advancing out of group play, Jamaica and Bermuda will be working hard to pick up three points early on.

