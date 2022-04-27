Skip to main content

How to Watch Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trinidad and Tobago still has to fight to make it out of group play while Mexico has already secured its spot in the Round of 16 in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship.

Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago will meet today in the last game of Group E play. Mexico has already secured its spot in the Round of 16 while Trinidad & Tobago are at the bottom of the group and will likely not make it through to the next round. 

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago Today:

Match Date: April. 27, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trinidad & Tobago dropped its first game of group play to Panama 5-1. Breana Smith scored for Trinidad in that game at the 48-minute mark. Unfortunately for it, Trinidad lost its second game to Nicaragua 4-0 and was unable to produce any scoring. 

Mexico has had far more success in the group stage than its opponent today. The team has outscored its opponents 17-0. In its first game against Nicaragua, Mexico won 10-0 and had six different players score with Valerie Vargas recording a hat trick. 

In the second, Mexico beat Panama 7-0 and had five different players score. Valerie Vargas picked up her fourth and fifth goals of the tournament and Alice Soto scored two goals during that match. 

Trinidad & Tobago has its work cut out for it today, but the experience will certainly be invaluable for these young players. 

