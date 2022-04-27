How to Watch Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago will meet today in the last game of Group E play. Mexico has already secured its spot in the Round of 16 while Trinidad & Tobago are at the bottom of the group and will likely not make it through to the next round.
How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago Today:
Match Date: April. 27, 2022
Match Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX Sports 2
Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Trinidad & Tobago dropped its first game of group play to Panama 5-1. Breana Smith scored for Trinidad in that game at the 48-minute mark. Unfortunately for it, Trinidad lost its second game to Nicaragua 4-0 and was unable to produce any scoring.
Mexico has had far more success in the group stage than its opponent today. The team has outscored its opponents 17-0. In its first game against Nicaragua, Mexico won 10-0 and had six different players score with Valerie Vargas recording a hat trick.
In the second, Mexico beat Panama 7-0 and had five different players score. Valerie Vargas picked up her fourth and fifth goals of the tournament and Alice Soto scored two goals during that match.
Trinidad & Tobago has its work cut out for it today, but the experience will certainly be invaluable for these young players.
