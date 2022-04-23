Mexico and Nicaragua battle on Saturday evening in their first match of the CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship.

Mexico opens up play in the CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship on Saturday looking to win the title for the first time since 2013.

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs Nicaragua Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream the CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs Nicaragua match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mexican team has finished runner-up to the USA in the last two tournaments and is looking to breakthrough in 2022.

On Saturday, that starts with its first group match against Nicaragua. The two teams are joined in Group E by Trinidad and Tobago and Panama.

Nicaragua is looking to make history in the tournament this year. It has never played in the championship or third-place game and this year, it is looking to start a shocking run.

It won't be easy as it takes on the powerful Mexican team in its first match. It would be a huge upset to get the win and would set it up nicely to advance out of the group stage.

Nicaragua will take on Trinidad and Tobago in its second match on Monday before wrapping up group play on Wednesday against Panama.

Regional restrictions may apply.