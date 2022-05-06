How to Watch Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico will need to play its best game in this tournament to overcome a powerful Mexican team and make it to the final

Mexico and Puerto Rico will meet today in the CONCACAF U-17 semifinal game to battle it out for a spot in the championship game to be held on Sunday.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puerto Rico earned its spot in the semifinal after a 2-0 win on Wednesday against El Salvador. The two teams remained scoreless until shortly before the half when Marilia Nieves-Melchor found the back of the net to give Puerto Rico a 1-0 lead. El Salvador was able to hold Puerto Rico off for another 27 minutes before Indigo Sims scored at the 64' mark to extend the lead.

Mexico easily walked into the semi-final game after an astounding 10-0 win over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Mexico completely dominated the game and had six different players score with Tatiana Flores and Alice Soto each scoring a hat trick.

Mexico has now scored 52 goals in this tournament. The only other team to outscore Mexico in this tournament is the United States, which has recorded 53 goals. If Mexico and the U.S. make it through to the final, it would likely be the most evenly matched game of the tournament and would come at just the right time.

