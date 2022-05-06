Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puerto Rico will need to play its best game in this tournament to overcome a powerful Mexican team and make it to the final

Mexico and Puerto Rico will meet today in the CONCACAF U-17 semifinal game to battle it out for a spot in the championship game to be held on Sunday. 

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico Today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puerto Rico earned its spot in the semifinal after a 2-0 win on Wednesday against El Salvador. The two teams remained scoreless until shortly before the half when Marilia Nieves-Melchor found the back of the net to give Puerto Rico a 1-0 lead. El Salvador was able to hold Puerto Rico off for another 27 minutes before Indigo Sims scored at the 64' mark to extend the lead. 

Mexico easily walked into the semi-final game after an astounding 10-0 win over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Mexico completely dominated the game and had six different players score with Tatiana Flores and Alice Soto each scoring a hat trick.

Mexico has now scored 52 goals in this tournament. The only other team to outscore Mexico in this tournament is the United States, which has recorded 53 goals. If Mexico and the U.S. make it through to the final, it would likely be the most evenly matched game of the tournament and would come at just the right time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Mexico vs. Puerto Rico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mexico U20 Women's
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs Puerto Rico

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Dead On Tools 200, Qualifying

By Phil Watson53 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Georgia State/TCU vs. UCLA/LSU in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown53 minutes ago
luka-doncic-chris-paul
SI Guide

Doncic and the Mavs Look for Life vs. Red-Hot Suns

By Kevin Sweeney54 minutes ago
as monaco
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs AS Monaco

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
imago1011746564h
Serie A

How to Watch Genoa vs. Juventus FC in Canada

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy