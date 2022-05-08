Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two strongest teams in the U-17 CONCACAF tournament will face off today for gold in the championship game between Mexico and the United States.

Mexico and the United States will meet today in the CONCACAF U-17 Final. Both teams have fought hard in the tournament to reach the pinnacle and will compete today for the top spot before preparing for the World Cup in the fall. 

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. United States Today:

Match Date: May 8, 2022

Match Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will mark the fifth time the United States has made it to the U-17 World Cup. This year, Melina Rebimbas has aided greatly in paving the way for the United States. Most recently, Rebimbas recorded two goals for the U.S. in the team's 3-0 semifinal win over Canada. Amalia Villarreal and Charlotte Kohler will also be threatening to Mexico in this final with both players having scored several goals throughout the tournament. 

Mexico is coming off of a 5-0 win against Puerto Rico in the semifinals. The team has been hot since group play, recording 57 goals in total throughout all of the stages. Valerie Vargas has been dominant thus far and has scored 10 goals in the tournament for Mexico. 

Both teams are deserving of the first place trophy with how well they have played. Surely the senior teams for both countries will have their eyes on this game as they begin to think about the future.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Mexico vs. United States

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
4:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Women's U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. United States

By Christine Brown
