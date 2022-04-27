How to Watch Panama vs. Nicaragua

Panama and Nicaragua will face off for the second place position in Group E play in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship.

Panama and Nicaragua will play today in the final game of Group E play. Both teams, as it stands, will move on to the round of 16.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Nicaragua Today:

Match Date: April. 27, 2022

Match Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Nicaragua on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Panama played Trinidad and Tobago in the first game and won 5-1. Panama had three different players score in the game with Daniela Hincapié scoring a hat trick.

Despite a strong first game, Panama was defeated in its second matchup by Mexico 7-0. The team was able to hold off Mexico for 20 minutes but the flood gates opened as soon as that first goal was scored.

Nicaragua had trouble against Mexico, as well. The two teams played in the first game of group play with Mexico winning 10-0. Nicaragua was only able to hold Mexico off for 11 minutes before the team scored. In its second game, Nicaragua was able to pick up a 4-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago. Four different players scored in the game with the first goal going in just three minutes in.

With both teams being pretty evenly matched, it should make a great game to compete for the second-place spot in Group E.

