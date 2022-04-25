Skip to main content

How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two leaders of Group E will battle it out for another three points in Monday's game.

Mexico and Panama will meet on Monday in the second match of Group E play for both teams. 

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Mexico Today:

Match Date: April. 25, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Panama got off to a strong start in Group E play on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago. Delineth Rivera started off the scoring for Panama with a goal at the 21st minute. Daniela Hincapié put in two of her three goals at the 33rd and 41st minute. Trinidad and Tobago got on the board in the 48th minute from Breana Smith. Hincapié scored again in the 59th minute to complete her hat trick and Ninelys Castrellón had the cherry on top in extra time.

Mexico made an impact early on in the tournament with a 10-0 win over Nicaragua. Six different players scored for Mexico in the victory, showing the depth it has and displaying just how dangerous it can be throughout the entirety of qualifiers. Valerie Vargas scored had a hat trick.

Daniela Meza, Maribel Flores, Tatiana Flores, Montserrat Saldivar and Layla Sirdah also added to the scoring for Mexico with Maribel Flores recording two goals. 

This game should be a bit more competitive for both teams, so it should provide some great moments for fans and recruiters looking to bring these young women up in a few years time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Panama vs. Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Soccer Fans 2
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Grenada at Costa Rica

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; TColorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) celebrates with Colorado Rockies left fielder Connor Joe (9) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

By Phil Watson21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Brewers

By Phil Watson51 minutes ago
kevin-durant-steve-nash
SI Guide

Will the Celtics Sweep the Nets?

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy