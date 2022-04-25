How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico

The two leaders of Group E will battle it out for another three points in Monday's game.

Mexico and Panama will meet on Monday in the second match of Group E play for both teams.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Mexico Today:

Match Date: April. 25, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Panama got off to a strong start in Group E play on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago. Delineth Rivera started off the scoring for Panama with a goal at the 21st minute. Daniela Hincapié put in two of her three goals at the 33rd and 41st minute. Trinidad and Tobago got on the board in the 48th minute from Breana Smith. Hincapié scored again in the 59th minute to complete her hat trick and Ninelys Castrellón had the cherry on top in extra time.

Mexico made an impact early on in the tournament with a 10-0 win over Nicaragua. Six different players scored for Mexico in the victory, showing the depth it has and displaying just how dangerous it can be throughout the entirety of qualifiers. Valerie Vargas scored had a hat trick.

Daniela Meza, Maribel Flores, Tatiana Flores, Montserrat Saldivar and Layla Sirdah also added to the scoring for Mexico with Maribel Flores recording two goals.

This game should be a bit more competitive for both teams, so it should provide some great moments for fans and recruiters looking to bring these young women up in a few years time.

Regional restrictions may apply.