Skip to main content

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Grenada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Grenada has a lot of work to do in today's game against Puerto Rico if it has any chance to move on to the next round in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship.

Puerto Rico and Grenada will go head to head in the final game of Group G play today. Today's game will determine which team moves on to the Round of 16 since the top three teams in each group move on and these two teams are both at the bottom. As it stands, Grenada has a 12-goal differential to make up so Puerto Rico certainly has the upper hand going into the match.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Grenada Today:

Match Date: April. 27, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Grenada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams are coming into today's match off of losses. Grenada has been outscored 29-1 thus far in the tournament. Grenada lost its first game to World Cup favorite, the United States, over the weekend by an astounding score of 20-0. In Monday's game, Grenada lost to Costa Rica by eight goals but the team was able to put in one goal. 

While Puerto Rico has had a better start to the tournament, they, too, have had many goals against. The team has been outscored 17-1 but fared much better against the U.S. than its opponent today. 

With each team only scoring one goal in the group stage and both being at the bottom of the group, it should be a fairly even match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Puerto Rico vs. Grenada

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011272634h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
imago0022822101h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Grenada

By Christine Brown37 seconds ago
imago1001183650h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
imago1011432539h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal

By Matthew Beighle47 minutes ago
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
stephen-curry-klay-thompson
SI Guide

Warriors Try to Finish Out Nuggets in Game 5

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
imago1001183661h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy