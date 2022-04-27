How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Grenada

Grenada has a lot of work to do in today's game against Puerto Rico if it has any chance to move on to the next round in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship.

Puerto Rico and Grenada will go head to head in the final game of Group G play today. Today's game will determine which team moves on to the Round of 16 since the top three teams in each group move on and these two teams are both at the bottom. As it stands, Grenada has a 12-goal differential to make up so Puerto Rico certainly has the upper hand going into the match.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Grenada Today:

Match Date: April. 27, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Grenada on fuboTV:

Both teams are coming into today's match off of losses. Grenada has been outscored 29-1 thus far in the tournament. Grenada lost its first game to World Cup favorite, the United States, over the weekend by an astounding score of 20-0. In Monday's game, Grenada lost to Costa Rica by eight goals but the team was able to put in one goal.

While Puerto Rico has had a better start to the tournament, they, too, have had many goals against. The team has been outscored 17-1 but fared much better against the U.S. than its opponent today.

With each team only scoring one goal in the group stage and both being at the bottom of the group, it should be a fairly even match.

