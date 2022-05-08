Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puerto Rico and Canada will battle it out for the third place trophy in today's third-place match

Puerto Rico and Canada will meet today for the third-place match in CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualifying play. 

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada Today:

Match Date: May 8, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puerto Rico has had a great tournament, but beating Mexico was not in the cards for the teams. Mexico was able to punch its ticket to both the final and the World Cup with a 5-0 win over Puerto Rico in Friday's semifinal. 

Puerto Rico allowed goals in the first 5' and 8' to quickly be down 2-0. It was an uphill battle from there for the team and Mexico put in two more goals before the end of the first half to head into the locker room with a 4-0 lead. Unfortunately for Puerto Rico, there was no was to get back into the game and Mexico was able to score once more late in the game to move on to the final.

Canada played a tighter match with the United States but fell short in a 3-0 defeat. The team held the U.S. to only one goal in the first half at 18', but could not hold the U.S. off for the second half resulting in goals at the 58' mark and 78' mark. 

With Canada being such a strong team, it is likely that the third-place trophy will be theirs, but don't expect Puerto Rico to go down without a fight.

