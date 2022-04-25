How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. United States

The United States will carry the motivation from its record-breaking 20-0 win into Monday's match against Puerto Rico.

While the United States U-17 national team is flying high after a record-breaking 20-0 win over Grenada on Saturday, Puerto Rico is coming off of a 4-1 loss to Costa Rica. Puerto Rico will need to concede way less than 20 goals if it would like a chance to move out of the group stage.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. United States Today:

Match Date: April. 25, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. United States on fuboTV

Unfortunately for Puerto Rico, its first game did not go the way it would have hoped. Only 25 minutes into the game, the defense conceded the first goal on an own goal. Costa Rica earned its second goal just three minutes later to go up 2-0. Puerto Rico brought the game within one at the 35-minute mark and kept it close well past halftime.

The United States certainly did not disappoint soccer fans in its game against Grenada. The first goal came just eight minutes into the match and the scoring did not slow down until the final whistle. Scoring 20 goals in the game set the record for most goals scored in a qualifying match for any U.S. team at any level.

The United States is definitely favored to win in this game, but Puerto Rico will be more competitive than Grenada was, so the U.S. shouldn't come in too overconfident.

