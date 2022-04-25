Skip to main content

How to Watch Trinidad & Tobago vs. Nicaragua: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Under-17 CONCACAF Women’s Championship continues on Monday when Trinidad & Tobago faces Nicaragua in Group E action.

Group E in the 2022 U-17 CONCACAF Women's Championship got underway on Saturday where Trinidad & Tobago and Nicaragua both lost in their debuts. Both national teams will look to bounce back when they face each other on Monday at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium in the Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Trinidad & Tobago vs. Nicaragua Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Trinidad & Tobago vs. Nicaragua on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trinidad & Tobago faced Panama to kick off its Group E action with a 5-1 finish to the match in favor of Los Canaleros. Breana Smith scored Trinidad's only goal of the match, which landed in the 48th minute after the team was already down 3-0. Daniela Hincapié notched a hat trick to help secure the Panamanian national team all three points. 

Nicaragua, meanwhile, got its group action underway against CONCACAF giant Mexico on Saturday. Valerie Vargas (3), Daniela Maza (2) and Maribel Flores (2) all scored at least two goals in the match in a dominant win for El Tri.

Trinidad & Tobago and Nicaragua now face each other on Monday to continue with Matchday 2 of the 2022 Under-17 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Nicaragua

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. United States

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
soccer fans
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Trinidad & Tobago vs. Nicaragua

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Stony Brook at Yale

By Evan Lazar22 minutes ago
Sporting CP Boavista
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Boavista vs. Sporting CP

By Rafael Urbina22 minutes ago
Soccer

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Leeds United
Premier League

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

By Matthew Beighle52 minutes ago
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Juventus in Canada

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Besiktas Goztepe
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Soccer

SC Braga vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy