Group E in the 2022 U-17 CONCACAF Women's Championship got underway on Saturday where Trinidad & Tobago and Nicaragua both lost in their debuts. Both national teams will look to bounce back when they face each other on Monday at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium in the Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Trinidad & Tobago vs. Nicaragua Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Trinidad & Tobago faced Panama to kick off its Group E action with a 5-1 finish to the match in favor of Los Canaleros. Breana Smith scored Trinidad's only goal of the match, which landed in the 48th minute after the team was already down 3-0. Daniela Hincapié notched a hat trick to help secure the Panamanian national team all three points.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, got its group action underway against CONCACAF giant Mexico on Saturday. Valerie Vargas (3), Daniela Maza (2) and Maribel Flores (2) all scored at least two goals in the match in a dominant win for El Tri.

Trinidad & Tobago and Nicaragua now face each other on Monday to continue with Matchday 2 of the 2022 Under-17 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

