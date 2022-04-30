The United States and Curaçao face off in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship on Saturday.

The second phase of the CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship kicks off on Saturday when the United States faces Curaçao in the Round of 16 at Panamericano Stadium in the Dominican Republic. The USA won its group by notching three wins in three matches finishing with nine points and an incredible plus-38 goal difference.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: United States vs. Curaçao Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: United States vs. Curaçao on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Curaçao advanced directly to the knockout stage through a pre-qualifying tournament, meaning the team did not need to participate in the CONCACAF tournament's group stage.

The U.S. U-17 Women's Youth National Team, meanwhile, finished first in Group G following another convincing win in its final match of the group stage. The team defeated Costa Rica 5-0 thanks to its five different goal-scorers in the match. Amalia Villarreal, Charlotte Kohler and Claire Hutton added to their goal counts while Riley Jackson and Onyeka Gamero scored their first goals of the tournament.

The winner between United States and Curaçao will face the winner of the Jamaica and Cuba matchup in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.