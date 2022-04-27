Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States looks to stay perfect in group play on Wednesday when it takes on Costa Rica in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship.

The United States has had no trouble winning its first two matches of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship. The Americans beat Grenada 20-0 in their first match and then dropped Puerto Rica 13-0 in the second match.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

10 different players scored for the Americans against Grenada, with Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler both netting four each.

Six different players scored in the Puerto Rico match with Amalia Villarreal putting five into the back of the net. Claire Hutton added a hat trick of her own in the win.

It has been an offensive explosion for the Americans and on Wednesday, they will look to stay perfect and beat a Costa Rica team that is also undefeated so far.

Costa Rica beat Puerto Rico 4-1 in its first game and then beat Grenada 9-1 to start with two wins.

It has been a good start, but it is going to get much tougher when it takes on the high-powered American offense for first place in Group G.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011272634h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
imago0022822101h
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Grenada

By Christine Brown26 seconds ago
imago1001183650h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
imago1011432539h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal

By Matthew Beighle46 minutes ago
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
stephen-curry-klay-thompson
SI Guide

Warriors Try to Finish Out Nuggets in Game 5

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
imago1001183661h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy