How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States

The United States looks to stay perfect in group play on Wednesday when it takes on Costa Rica in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship.

The United States has had no trouble winning its first two matches of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship. The Americans beat Grenada 20-0 in their first match and then dropped Puerto Rica 13-0 in the second match.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs United States match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

10 different players scored for the Americans against Grenada, with Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler both netting four each.

Six different players scored in the Puerto Rico match with Amalia Villarreal putting five into the back of the net. Claire Hutton added a hat trick of her own in the win.

It has been an offensive explosion for the Americans and on Wednesday, they will look to stay perfect and beat a Costa Rica team that is also undefeated so far.

Costa Rica beat Puerto Rico 4-1 in its first game and then beat Grenada 9-1 to start with two wins.

It has been a good start, but it is going to get much tougher when it takes on the high-powered American offense for first place in Group G.

Regional restrictions may apply.