How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The semifinal of the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship gets underway on Thursday when Canada faces Mexico from the Dominican Republic.

Both Canada and Mexico won their respective groups in the first phase of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship. Canada won Group A with a perfect 3-0-0 record, with 16 goals in favor and zero goals against. Mexico had a similar run going 3-0-0 and receiving zero goals in the process but had 13 goals in favor.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Mexico on Thursday:

Match Date: March 10, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada started off the campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of St. Kitts and Nevis with Nikayla Small, Olivia Smith and Holly Ward all netting braces in the victory. That was followed up by a 4-0 victory over El Salvador and a 5-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago to round out the group stages.

The Canadian team then beat Cayman Islands 13-0 in the Round of 16 followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Panama in the quarterfinal.

Mexico beat Panama 3-0 followed by 5-0 victories over Guyana and Honduras to round out the team's group stage action. The Mexican team then beat Curaçao 9-0 in the Round of 16 which was followed by a 5-1 victory over El Salvador in the Quarterfinal.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, joining host nation Costa Rica as the participants from CONCACAF.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
