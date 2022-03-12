Puerto Rico and Canada face off for third place in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship on Saturday.

With a spot in the 2022 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup on the line, Puerto Rico and Canada meet at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium in the city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The winner of the match will join both the finalists, USA and Mexico, along with host nation Costa Rica at the World Cup.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada on Saturday:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Canada was perfect in group play, winning Group A with a perfect 3-0-0 record and a +16 goal difference to go along with it. Victories 7-0 over St. Kitts and Nevis, 4-0 over El Salvador and 5-0 over Trinidad and Tobago made the Canadiens a favorite in the final phase of the tournament.

The Canadian National Team made it all the way to the semifinal where a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico ended their hopes of winning it all. They hope to convert that pain into motivation as they have one more shot to make it to this year's World Cup in Costa Rica.

They face Puerto Rico who lost in humiliating fashion 7-0 to the U.S. National Team in the semifinals. The Puerto Rican National team beat St. Kitts and Nevis 7-0 in the Round of 16 followed by a 3-0 victory over Guatemala in the quarterfinal.

