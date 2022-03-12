How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: United States vs. Mexico

United States and Mexico face off in the final of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship on Saturday.

The United States and Mexico have both secured their places in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, just by making it to the final, joining host nation Costa Rica and the winner of the third-place match between Puerto Rico and Canada. With that being said, though, the historic rivalry itself and the hunger to finish a great tournament off with the winner's trophy is more than enough reason for both national teams to leave it all on the pitch and grind out a victory.

United States has been a force throughout the tournament, winning Group C with a +20 goal difference (zero goals against) on a perfect 3-0-0 record and later following that up with 14-0, 6-0 and 7-0 victories in the final phase of the U-20 Championship. The Stars and Stripes faced Puerto Rico in the semifinal round where Talia Peruta, Olivia Moultrie, Michelle Cooper (2) and Simone Jackson (3) secured their spot at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

Mexico, meanwhile, had a similar run through the tournament, winning Group D and obliterating its opponents in the subsequent rounds 9-0 over Curaçao and 5-1 over El Salvador respectively. The Mexican National Team's first true test was in the semifinal where a 27th-minute goal from Anette Vázquez was all that was needed to defeat Canada and book its spot in the World Cup.

