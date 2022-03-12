Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: United States vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

United States and Mexico face off in the final of the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship on Saturday.

The United States and Mexico have both secured their places in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, just by making it to the final, joining host nation Costa Rica and the winner of the third-place match between Puerto Rico and Canada. With that being said, though, the historic rivalry itself and the hunger to finish a great tournament off with the winner's trophy is more than enough reason for both national teams to leave it all on the pitch and grind out a victory.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: United States vs. Mexico on Saturday:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: United States vs. Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

United States has been a force throughout the tournament, winning Group C with a +20 goal difference (zero goals against) on a perfect 3-0-0 record and later following that up with 14-0, 6-0 and 7-0 victories in the final phase of the U-20 Championship. The Stars and Stripes faced Puerto Rico in the semifinal round where Talia Peruta, Olivia Moultrie, Michelle Cooper (2) and Simone Jackson (3) secured their spot at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

Mexico, meanwhile, had a similar run through the tournament, winning Group D and obliterating its opponents in the subsequent rounds 9-0 over Curaçao and 5-1 over El Salvador respectively. The Mexican National Team's first true test was in the semifinal where a 27th-minute goal from Anette Vázquez was all that was needed to defeat Canada and book its spot in the World Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: United States vs. Mexico

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16184530
Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in College Lacrosse

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
USATSI_15583694
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue Big Ten Semifinal

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17251834
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton Atlantic 10 Semifinal

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_15669048
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton vs. Richmond Atlantic 10 Tournament

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
college soccer
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch FBC Melgar vs. Alianza Lima

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Mexico U20 Women's
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-20 Championship

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship: United States vs. Mexico

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_17869185
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (70) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy