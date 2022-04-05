Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs. Fenix Toulouse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Men's European Handball League season continues with the second leg of the round of 16 matchups between Benfica and Fenix Toulouse on Tuesday.

In the first leg of the round of 16 matchup, French side Fenix Toulouse got the better of Portuguese giant Benfica in a match that ended 38-34 in the city of Toulouse. The game snapped a five-match win streak in all competitions for the Portuguese side, and it must now put it all on the line at home to advance in the EHF tournament.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Fenix Toulouse Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Benfica TV 

Live Stream Benfica vs. Fenix Toulouse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica is coming off of a 36-23 defeat of last-place Boa Hora in the Andebol 1 league in Portugal. The Eagles are sitting at No. 3 in the standings with 59 points and are enjoying an 11-match win streak in league action.

Toulouse, meanwhile, is No. 5 in the French handball league standings with 26 points and is on a perfect streak of its own, winning the last three matches in league play. The team is coming off a slim 30-28 victory over Saran in the French Starligue.

Toulouse scored the most goals of any team in the last of the first leg matchups, while Benfica’s Petar Nenadic was the best scorer with 13 goals.

