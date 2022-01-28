Skip to main content

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Spain vs Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Spain has not been able to beat Denmark since 2015 and today it is hoping to come away with a victory.

Today are the semi-finals for the European Handball Championship. Denmark and Spain will square off in what looks to be a very impressive matchup.

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Denmark vs Spain Today:

Match Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Match Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Denmark vs Spain match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denmark is the defending European Handball Champion and is hoping to go back-to-back. However, Spain is a very worthy opponent.

Spain won the European Handball Championship in 2020 and has a path to it this year if it can get through Denmark, which has proved to be no small task. 

Both of these teams play at a very high level all of the time. In EHF play, both Spain and Denmark have gone 6-1.

Denmark and Spain's losses were also very good opponents. Spain lost to Norway in round No. 3 and Denmark lost to France after leading for the majority of the contest. 

Both of these teams will be fighting for a spot in the championship today and it will be a great matchup to watch.

Tune into beIN SPORTS XTRA at 11:45 a.m. ET to watch this contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

