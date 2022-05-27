Skip to main content

How to Watch European Handball Federation: Orlen Wisla Plock vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The men's European League Finals kick off Saturday with Orlen Wisla Plock facing host Benfica in the semifinal round.

Orlen Wisla Plock and Benfica face each other in the second semifinal match on Saturday, with SC Magdeburg and RK Nexe going head-to-head in the day's first semifinal. The winners of both matches will face off on Sunday in Lisbon to decide the winner of the European League tournament.

How to Watch European Handball Federation: Orlen Wisla Plock vs. Benfica Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live stream the Orlen Wisla Plock vs. Benfica match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlen Wisla Plock advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kadetten Schaffhausen 68-53 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, which took place at the beginning of the month. Benfica did the same, defeating RK Gorenje Velenje 63-56 on aggregate over the two-legged, quarterfinal affair.

The Polish club finished in first place in Group A with 18 points after 10 matches. Orlen Wisla Plock won nine of those 10 matches losing the other to finish the group stages with a near-perfect record.

Benfica, meanwhile, finished No. 2 in Group B with 15 points. The Portuguese side won seven matches, drawing once and losing twice in that span, to advance to the round of 16.

Benfica will look to advance to the finals by playing at home against Group A-winner Orlen Wisla Plock on Saturday in the EHF men's semifinal round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

