How to Watch European Handball Championship: Denmark vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group play continues in Euro 2022 as Denmark faces the Netherlands.

Enjoy watching handball during the Olympics but wish you didn't have to wait four years to see it again? Then tune into the 2022 EHF European Handball Championships. Monday features three games, including Denmark taking on the Netherlands.

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Denmark vs. Netherlands Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 11:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Denmark vs. Netherlands match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

We're currently in the main round, which divides the 12 remaining countries into two six-team groups. This game is part of Group I, which Denmark currently leads with three wins in three matches. The Netherlands are fourth with one win and two losses.

The team advanced to this round after the group stage, which saw Denmark win Group A with an undefeated record and a plus-30 goal differential in three games, while the Netherlands were second behind Iceland in Group B with two wins and a loss.

Despite being one of the sport's best nations, Denmark hasn't won this event since 2012. It ranks in a tie for third all-time in total gold medals with two, plus won gold in 2016 at the Olympics and silver at the 2020 Olympics. The team also won the 2019 and 2021 World Championship. Can it break through and win another European title?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

European Handball Championship: Denmark vs. Netherlands

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
11:45
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Denmark Handball
2022 EHF European Handball Championship

