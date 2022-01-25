Skip to main content

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Germany vs. Russia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Main round play continues in the European Handball Championship as Germany takes on Russia.

The 2022 EHF European Handball Championships continue on Tuesday, with the final three main round games of Group II taking place. Included in that is a matchup between Germany and Russia.

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Germany vs. Russia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Match Time: 11:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Germany vs. Russia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At this point, neither team is eligible to advance forward in the competition, so Tuesday's meeting is just for pride between the two teams. Russia sits fourth in the Group II standings with one win, one draw and two losses, while Germany is in fifth with one win and three losses. Both teams have a negative goal differential.

Initially in the group stage, Russia placed first in Group F, winning all three of its matches, while Germany won Group D, winning all three of its games. But once the main stage began, neither team was able to kick it into high gear.

Germany was the 2016 winners of the European Championship as well as bronze medal winners in the 2016 Olympics. Russia had success in the 90s and early 2000s, including an Olympic gold in 2000 and a European Championship in 1996, but the team has struggled since and failed to even make it out of the preliminary round in 2020.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

