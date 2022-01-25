Two of the best teams in European handball meet Tuesday as Norway takes on Sweden.

The battle to make it out of the main round of the EHF European Handball Championship comes down to this. Three teams are tied in Group II, with just two set to advance. Two of those teams, Sweden and Norway, face off Tuesday.

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Sweden vs. Norway Today:

Match Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Match Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

The situation is easy: Win and you're in. Lose, and you have to hope Spain loses to Poland for a chance to advance.

Both teams have three wins and one loss on their resume for this round. Back in group play, Sweden was second behind Spain in Group E with one win, one draw and one loss, while Norway was second in Group F behind Russia.

Sweden won four of the first five European Championships, but since that 2002 gold medal, the team has reached the final just once since, finishing second in 2018 to Spain.

Norway hasn't had quite that level of success, but the team does have a bronze medal in the 2020 European Championships, plus second place finishes in the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

