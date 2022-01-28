Skip to main content

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Sweden vs France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This round of the European Handball Championship semi-finals will feature two perennial powerhouses in Sweden and France.

Sweden and France are two of the most dominant clubs in European Handball. This match between the two countries will be important as either one could come away with the championship at the end.

How to Watch European Handball Championship: France vs Sweden Today:

Match Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Match Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the France vs Sweden match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these clubs have won 11 matches against each other and have never had a single draw. 

Sweden is lucky to be here after a very shaky start to the tournament. It had a draw and a loss early on but luckily were also able to pull out a win.

France is currently the record holder for most world handball championships and is looking to capitalize today.

Sweden beat France last year in the semi-final and France is hoping there isn't a repeat of that today.

Despite losing in the main round of the European Handball Championship to Iceland, France powered through to beat Denmark in what ended up being a crucial victory for the country.

Tune into the match between these two dominant countries on beIN SPORTS Xtra at 2:15 p.m. ET today.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

January
28
2022

France vs Sweden

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
2:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
