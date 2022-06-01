How to Watch Italy vs. Argentina in La Finalissima

The champion of Europe competes with the champion of South America on Wednesday when Italy and Argentina meet at Wembley Stadium.

The reigning winners of the Euros and Copa América meet on Wednesday in a match that has been titled La Finalissima, or the Grand Final. The match, which will be played at the historic Wembley Stadium, will feature Italy, champion of the 2020 UEFA Euros (held in 2021), and Argentina, winners of the 2021 Copa América in Brazil.

How to Watch Italy vs. Argentina Today:

Match Date: June 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Italy vs. Argentina on fuboTV: Get access now!

The first two editions of the match, which were also known as the European/South American Nations Cup, were played in 1985 and 1993. France won the first-ever final in Paris, while Argentina won the final in 1993 in Mar del Plata.

Italy qualified for this year's final by defeating England in penalty kicks at the 2020 UEFA Euros final, which was also held at Wembley Stadium. Argentina, meanwhile, advanced by defeating Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa América final for the team's 15th title in the South American tournament.

37-year-old Chilean Piero Maza was announced as the referee for La Finalissima, which was a joint decision made by CONMEBOL and UEFA.

Regional restrictions may apply.