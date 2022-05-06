Budapest, Hungary, is the first stop in the 2022 Giro d'Italia, which takes place on Friday with etapa one.

The first stage of the Giro d'Italia, Italy's premiere three-week cycling race, kicks off today. It will be the 105th edition of the historic race but interestingly enough, this race will start in Budapest, Hungary, and will finish on May 29 in Verona, the northern region of Italy.

How to watch Giro d'Italia: Etapa 1 today:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Egan Bernal of Columbia is the most recent cyclist to don the pink jersey by winning the 2021 Giro d'Italia. It was his second Grand Tour victory after winning the Tour de France in 2019 when he became the first cyclist from Latin America to win the prestigious race.

Who's turn will it be this year?

The chatter going into this race is around Simon Yates. In 2018, the Englishman won three stages of the Italian Tour and spent 13 days as the leader. In 2021 he came close to victory again after a slow start. He took a stage victory in the competition and came in third place.

Other early favorites include Richard Carapaz of Ecuador who won this race in 2019. He's been very hot as of late, winning gold in the 2020 Olympics and the 2021 Tour de Suisse. Another cyclist to keep an eye on for the rest of the month is João Almeida of Portugal. He finished fourth and sixth in the general classification for this race in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

