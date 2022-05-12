Skip to main content

How to Watch Giro d'Italia: Stage 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia moves to the mainland of Italy for this generally flat stage of the race.

The Giro d'Italia, Italy's premier bicycle race, treks into Stage 6. This stage will go from Palmi to Scalea. This is the first stage of the race that will start and finish on the mainland of Italy. Both cities are on the country's southwest coast, neighboring the Tyrrhenian Sea. Palmi is about the most famous southern town before you get to the island of Sicily. 

How to watch Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 today:

Match Date: May 12, 2022

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Watch the Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the first time since 2000 that a stage of the race will finish in Scalea. This will be the second flat stage in a row after a rest day and a mountainous stage the two days before. 

Stage 5 went from Catania to Messina in Sicily and was won by Frenchman Arnaud Démare. Juan Pedro López of Spain still retains the pink jersey as the overall race leader after five stages and he's maintained that position since coming in second in Stage 4. He'll have to do better than he did yesterday if he's going to retain that spot. Lennard Kämna of Germany and Stage 4 winner is right on his tail.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cycling
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso47 seconds ago
Doubles Tennis
NHL

BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Seamus Power hits a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

Soudal Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) and left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) and defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
imago1006699358h
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Mercury

By Kristofer Habbas12 hours ago
USATSI_18237807
NHL

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 5

By Adam Childs12 hours ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy