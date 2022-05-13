Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Giro d'Italia: Stage 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After Arnaud Démare's back-to-back wins, how will the rest of the pack respond in the hilly stage seven of the Giro d'Italia?

The end of stage six at the Giro d'Italia was one for the ages as the premiere Italian bicycle race was heating up. The last race took place between Palmi to Scalea in the first stage to reach the mainland of Italy. 

How to watch Giro d'Italia: Stage Seven today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch the Giro d'Italia: Stage Seven online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Démare beat Ewan by inches for his second stage win in as many days. He had to come from behind to do it and is becoming a force to be reckoned with in this race when there was not much pre-race buzz about him. That brings Démare as the heavy points classification leader with 147, the next closest competitor at 97 points. Juan Pedro López of Spain is still the general classification leader heading into stage seven.

The next stage is intermediate terrain ranging 198 km from Diamante to Potenza. Racers will encounter many more hills than in the previous stage. Diamante is just south of Scalea, where the last stage finished. The race will deviate from the coastline in this stage, moving to the province of Potenza.

