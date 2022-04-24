Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship: Canada vs Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Germany will look to bounce back on Sunday and get a huge upset win over Canada in the IIHF U-18 World Championships.

Germany came up short in its first game on Saturday when it lost to Czechia 4-2. The Germans scored the first goal of the game at 6:42 when Roman Kechter hit the back of the net. 

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship: Germany vs Canada Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship: Germany vs Canada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They gave up a tying goal in the first, but Luca Hauf scored early in the second to give the Germans a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately for them, they gave up three straight goals in the second and took the 4-2 loss.

On Sunday, they will look to bounce back and get a big win against a Canadian team that is coming off a loss to the United States in its opener.

The Canadiens were overwhelmed by the Americans in their first game, losing 8-3. Canada tied the game at two early in the second period but then couldn't withstand the pressure that the Americans put on them.

Sunday, the Canadians will look to get back on track and get their first win of the championships when they take on Germany.

Regional restrictions may apply.

