How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland

Czechia and Switzerland play the second quarterfinal of the IIHF U-18 World Championships on Thursday.

Czechia heads to its quarterfinal matchup with Switzerland fresh off a big 6-5 overtime win over Canada on Tuesday.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

The win helped it clinch the second spot in Group A behind the United States. Czechia finished with two wins and one loss to the Americans in the group.

On Thursday, it will look to earn a berth into the semifinals with a win against a Switzerland team that went 1-2 in preliminary play.

The Swiss team started off with a 6-2 loss to Finland and then lost its second straight game when Sweden also beat it 6-2.

Switzerland was able to avoid last place in Group B when it beat Latvia 4-3 on Tuesday.

Switzerland finished in third place and will now try to pull off a big upset against a Czechia team that is riding high into the playoffs.

The winner of this game will have a semifinal date with a team to be determined based on the results of the last two games.

