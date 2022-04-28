Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Czechia and Switzerland play the second quarterfinal of the IIHF U-18 World Championships on Thursday.

Czechia heads to its quarterfinal matchup with Switzerland fresh off a big 6-5 overtime win over Canada on Tuesday.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland game on fuboTV:

The win helped it clinch the second spot in Group A behind the United States. Czechia finished with two wins and one loss to the Americans in the group.

On Thursday, it will look to earn a berth into the semifinals with a win against a Switzerland team that went 1-2 in preliminary play.

The Swiss team started off with a 6-2 loss to Finland and then lost its second straight game when Sweden also beat it 6-2.

Switzerland was able to avoid last place in Group B when it beat Latvia 4-3 on Tuesday.

Switzerland finished in third place and will now try to pull off a big upset against a Czechia team that is riding high into the playoffs.

The winner of this game will have a semifinal date with a team to be determined based on the results of the last two games.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Czechia vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
