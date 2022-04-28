How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Czechia heads to its quarterfinal matchup with Switzerland fresh off a big 6-5 overtime win over Canada on Tuesday.
How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Czechia vs Switzerland Today:
Game Date: April 28, 2022
Game Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
TV Channel: NHL Network
The win helped it clinch the second spot in Group A behind the United States. Czechia finished with two wins and one loss to the Americans in the group.
On Thursday, it will look to earn a berth into the semifinals with a win against a Switzerland team that went 1-2 in preliminary play.
The Swiss team started off with a 6-2 loss to Finland and then lost its second straight game when Sweden also beat it 6-2.
Switzerland was able to avoid last place in Group B when it beat Latvia 4-3 on Tuesday.
Switzerland finished in third place and will now try to pull off a big upset against a Czechia team that is riding high into the playoffs.
The winner of this game will have a semifinal date with a team to be determined based on the results of the last two games.
