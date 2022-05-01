How to Watch IIHF U-18 Bronze Medal Game: Finland vs. Czech Republic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bronze Medal Game: Finland vs. Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After coming up short in the semifinals, Finland takes on the Czech Republic in the Bronze Medal Game today.

In the semifinals, Finland came up just short while their opponent for the Bronze Medal here at the IIHF 2022 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in Germany, the Czech Republic have to have a bad taste in their mouth after being embarrassed in the same round. The Gold Medal game will also take place today, with the third place game here taking place first today.

How to Watch Bronze Medal Game: Finland vs. Czech Republic today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Watch Bronze Medal Game: Finland vs. Czech Republic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Czech Republic dropped two tough games to the United States including in group play that led them to the third place game:

The semifinals went to the United States after cruising the Czech Republic (6-1) and Sweden after they survived Finland (2-1) to move on to the championship game of the world championships.

If it were not for two one goal losses to Sweden, Finland would have been undefeated in this tournament. Sometimes one team just has your number.

In pool play they lost 3-4 to Sweden then in the semifinals they lost 1-2 to fall just short of the championship game. Against their three other foes, Finland was 3-0 with 16 goals scored and a +8 goal differential.

The Czech Republic had the same bogeyman situation, but with the United States. They went 3-0 against every other team scoring 18 goals with a 11 goal differential in games not against the United States, who beat them in group play (2-6) and in the semifinals (1-6).

Today is about getting over the hump for both of these young teams of dynamic hockey players to take home a medal at the IIHF 2022 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in Germany.

