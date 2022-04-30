Finland vs. Sweden Stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Saturday, Finland and Sweden battle in the second semifinal of the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship.

Finland and Sweden will meet for the second time at the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship on Saturday, but more is at stake.

Sweden got the best of Finland in the first game-winning 4-3. The Swedes jumped out to a 4-1 lead and then held on to take down Finland and earn first place in Group B.

Sweden then got the easier quarterfinal game and made the most of it by blowing out Germany 7-1.

Saturday, Sweden will look to stay hot and beat Finland for a second time and earn a championship game appearance against either the United States or Czechia. Finland will be looking to avenge that loss and get a big win against a Sweden team playing well.

Finland got to the semifinals by upsetting Canada in the quarterfinals 6-5 in overtime.

Finland trailed 5-3 in the third but got two late goals and then got the winner by Joakim Kemell 28 seconds into overtime to get the huge win.

