Finland vs. Sweden Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: Finland vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Finland and Sweden battle in the second semifinal of the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship.

Finland and Sweden will meet for the second time at the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship on Saturday, but more is at stake.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Finland Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Finland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sweden got the best of Finland in the first game-winning 4-3. The Swedes jumped out to a 4-1 lead and then held on to take down Finland and earn first place in Group B.

Sweden then got the easier quarterfinal game and made the most of it by blowing out Germany 7-1. 

Saturday, Sweden will look to stay hot and beat Finland for a second time and earn a championship game appearance against either the United States or Czechia. Finland will be looking to avenge that loss and get a big win against a Sweden team playing well.

Finland got to the semifinals by upsetting Canada in the quarterfinals 6-5 in overtime.

Finland trailed 5-3 in the third but got two late goals and then got the winner by Joakim Kemell 28 seconds into overtime to get the huge win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: Finland vs Sweden

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
Premier League

Leeds United vs. Manchester City Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
hockey fans
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

Finland vs. Sweden Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
JAGUARS1
NFL

2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Steve Benko34 minutes ago
JMU LACROSSE
Lacrosse

James Madison vs. Drexel Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar34 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Maryland Spring Game

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
Alabama Texas A&M Baseball
College Baseball

Alabama vs. South Carolina Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

Florida vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy