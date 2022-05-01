Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Gold Medal Game: Sweden vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States looks to finish off a perfect tournament when it takes on Sweden in the gold medal game on Sunday afternoon at the 2022 IIHF U-18 world championship.

The United States recovered from a slow start against Czechia to get a 6-1 semifinal win on Saturday.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Gold Medal Game: Sweden vs United States Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Gold Medal Game: Sweden vs United States on fuboTV

The Americans trailed 1-0 after one period but got hot in the second, tallying five goals to put away the Czechs.

The U.S. got five straight goals in the second period by five different players to put the game on ice and send it to the gold medal game against Sweden.

The Swedish team will now look to slow down the powerful American attack and win just its second-ever IIHF U-18 World Championship.

Sweden won back in 2019 over Russia but will get tested against an American team that has won every game by at least four goals.

The Swedish team has had a much tougher time getting to the finals as it needed a late power-play goal from Jonathan Lekkerimaki to get the 2-1 win over a game Finland team.

The United States, though, will be looking to win its 11th title, but first since beating Finland in 2017.



How To Watch

May
1
2022

2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Gold Medal Game: Sweden vs. United States

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)



