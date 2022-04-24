Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship: United States vs Czechia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Czechia goes for its second straight win on Sunday when it takes on the United States in group play at the 2022 IIHF U-18 world championship.

Czechia got off to a bumpy start in its first game against Germany at the IIHF U-18 world championships. It gave up an early goal to the Germans and after tying it at one, gave up another goal to begin the second.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship: United States vs Czechia Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship: United States vs Czechia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Czechs stormed back, though, with three straight goals to end the second and get a huge 4-2 opening win.

Jiri Kulich scored the tying goal in the second period and added a second for insurance halfway through the period to give the Czechs a 4-2 lead. That would be the last goal of the game and they will now look to start 2-0 with a win against the United States on Sunday.

The United States exploded in its first game, scoring eight goals against rival Canada to get the win.

The Americans jumped out early with two goals in the first period. The Canadians tied it early in the second but then the U.S. took back control and never looked back.

Isaac Howard was awesome for the Americans scoring both goals in the first, getting a hat trick at the end of the second and then finishing a great day off with his fourth goal in the third period.

Sunday, the Americans will look to be just as potent against a good Czechia team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship: United States vs Czechia

