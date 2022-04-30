How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: United States vs Czechia

The United States looks to continue its dominance when it plays Czechia in the semifinals on Saturday morning

The United States cruised through its quarterfinal game against Latvia on Thursday. The Americans scored six goals in the first period and never looked back in their 13-3 win.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: United States vs Czechia Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

The win was their fourth straight win at the World Championships after they went a perfect 3-0 in Group A play.

The US has now scored 37 goals in four games and won by at least four goals in every game.

One of those wins was a 6-2 victory over their opponent on Saturday, Czechia. The Americans will look to knock them off again and earn a berth into the championship game against either Finland or Sweden.

Czechia, though, will be looking to upset the Americans and avenge that earlier loss.

The Czechs made it to the semifinals by easily beating Switzerland 8-0 in the quarterfinals. The win came a game after it upset Canada 6-5 in their last pool game.

It has been a great tournament for Czechia but now it must try and take down the favored Americans.

