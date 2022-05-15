How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Austria vs United States

The United States looks to win its second straight game to open up the 2022 IIHF World Championship when it takes on Austria on Sunday.

The United States got off to a good start at the 2022 IIHF World Championship on Thursday when it took down Latvia 4-1.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Austria vs United States Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Austria vs United States game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and then took the foot off the gas and cruised to an easy opening game win.

The U.S. now sits tied at the top of Group B, but still has six more games to play starting with a matchup against an Austria team that lost its first game to Sweden.

Austria opened up play on Saturday and played Sweden tough but could only light the lamp one time in its 3-1 loss.

The Austrians gave up the first two goals of the game in the first period and despite scoring late in the first period to cut it to one, they couldn't get the game tied.

Sweden would add another goal in the second for the final tally and sent Austria home with a loss in its first game.

It doesn't get any easier for Austria on Sunday as they must take on the powerful Americans but come in looking to pull off a huge upset and even their record.

