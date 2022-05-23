Canada looks to bounce back from its first loss and can clinch a spot in the medal round with a win over Denmark

Canada (4-0-0-1) and Switzerland met Saturday in a battle of Group A unbeatens at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. After a wild first period ended tied 3-3, the Swiss pulled away for a 6-3 victory. The Canadians look to regroup on Monday against Denmark (3-0-0-2).

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Denmark Today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

With 12 points in Group A play, Canada can clinch a spot in the medal round by beating Denmark. The Canadians won their first four games of the tournament, beating Germany, Italy, Slovakia and Kazakhstan before running into Switzerland, which is unbeaten.

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Jets leads Team Canada with four goals in the tournament and it has outscored its opponents by a 25-14 margin. Goalie Logan Thompson of the Golden Knights has three of Canada's four wins but was also in net for the loss to the Swiss.

Denmark has just one NHL player on its roster, forward Nikolaj Ehlers of the Jets. He has a goal and four assists while Joachim Blichfeld leads the team with four goals.

