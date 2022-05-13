How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany

The 2022 IIHF World Championship starts today and runs through May 29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The Canadians are here to defend their crown. They won it all last year in Latvia with an overtime thriller against Sweden. It was actually the United States who won the group last year but it was Canada that got the last laugh beating Team USA in the semifinal to advance to the gold medal game. Germany was in the same group that featured all of the semi-final contestants. Germany lost in the bronze medal match to the United States for a fourth-place finish.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadians and Germans are in the same group once again. Group A to be specific, which will play all of its preliminary round games in Helsinki. Canada warmed up for this tournament with an exhibition game against Team USA. Based on that game, it should have even more confidence heading into this match as it beat the United States in a shoutout, 4-3. These two are the top ranked teams in Group A as Canada is ranked No. 1 while Germany is No. 5.

The fourth-place finish last year was the best for the Germans since 2010. They lost a very tight 2-1 game against Finland in the semis. They'll be looking to make even more progress this year with seven players from the Olympic team in Beijing. They'll be led by their outstanding goaltender Philipp Grubauer who broke out with the Colorado Avalanche and was signed to a big contract by the expansion team Seattle Kraken.

Canada will counter with a stacked roster that has all the recent bragging rights. It has won three golds and two silvers in the last six years of this tournament. But the Canadians will be without their clutch players from last year's tournament in Andrew Mangiapane and Nick Paul. The former is still in the playoffs with the Calgary Flames. Can Germany pull an early upset? Can the Canadians repeat as champs? It all begins today.

