Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Canada looks to defend its IIHF World Championship title in its first game in this year's tournament against Germany.

The 2022 IIHF World Championship starts today and runs through May 29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The Canadians are here to defend their crown. They won it all last year in Latvia with an overtime thriller against Sweden. It was actually the United States who won the group last year but it was Canada that got the last laugh beating Team USA in the semifinal to advance to the gold medal game. Germany was in the same group that featured all of the semi-final contestants. Germany lost in the bronze medal match to the United States for a fourth-place finish. 

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadians and Germans are in the same group once again. Group A to be specific, which will play all of its preliminary round games in Helsinki. Canada warmed up for this tournament with an exhibition game against Team USA. Based on that game, it should have even more confidence heading into this match as it beat the United States in a shoutout, 4-3. These two are the top ranked teams in Group A as Canada is ranked No. 1 while Germany is No. 5. 

The fourth-place finish last year was the best for the Germans since 2010. They lost a very tight 2-1 game against Finland in the semis. They'll be looking to make even more progress this year with seven players from the Olympic team in Beijing. They'll be led by their outstanding goaltender Philipp Grubauer who broke out with the Colorado Avalanche and was signed to a big contract by the expansion team Seattle Kraken. 

Canada will counter with a stacked roster that has all the recent bragging rights. It has won three golds and two silvers in the last six years of this tournament. But the Canadians will be without their clutch players from last year's tournament in Andrew Mangiapane and Nick Paul. The former is still in the playoffs with the Calgary Flames. Can Germany pull an early upset? Can the Canadians repeat as champs? It all begins today. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Canada Hockey IIHF
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany

By Ben Macaluso29 seconds ago
Gianmarco Tamberi High Jump
Diamond League

How to Watch Diamond League: Doha

By Adam Childs29 seconds ago
VIRGINIA TECH SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson in College Softball

By Christine Brown29 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

DePaul vs. Villanova stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Wake Forest at North Carolina in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
CYCLING
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
hockey fans
Hockey

United States vs. Latvia stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy