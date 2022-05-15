Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Czech Republic and Sweden both look to stay perfect on Sunday when they play for the second time at the 2022 IIHF World Championship

The Czech Republic started off their time at the 2022 IIHF World Championship with a solid 5-1 over Great Britain.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Czech Republic vs Sweden Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Czech Republic vs Sweden game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Czechs got off to a slow start as they were shut out in the first period but finally broke through with two goals in the second period. They added three more in the third to take a 5-0 lead. They lost the shutout attempt halfway through the third when Great Britain finally got one to the back of the net but still got the easy win.

Sunday they will look to start quicker and get a big win against a Sweden team that also won its first game of the tournament.

The Swedish team had to survive a battle with Austria in its first game. Sweden scored the first two goals in the first, but Austria cut it to one late in the period.

Sweden got an insurance goal in the second, but that would be all the scoring as it came home with a 3-1 win.

It got a good game from Austria but was able to avoid the upset and get the win. Sunday it will be much tougher against the Czech Republic, but the Swedish team has shown they can win a tough game and will look to do it again and stay perfect.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

2022 IIHF World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Sweden

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
