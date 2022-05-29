Finland and Canada will meet for the gold medal once again at the IIHF World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. It's the third time in a row the two sides have clashed for the gold. The Finns won in Slovakia in 2019 and the Canadians took the top spot in Latvia last year. The 2020 event was canceled.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Gold Medal Game: Finland vs. Canada

Canada blasted its way to the final with a 6-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Saturday. Dylan Cozens of the Sabres scored twice and Kraken goalie Chris Driedger stopped 25 shots in the win.

Finland had to sweat out a 4-3 win over the United States in the other semifinal on Saturday. Sami Vatanen scored at 9:40 of the second period to give the Finns the lead but the Americans got to within a goal with less than three minutes remaining.

Vatanen also had an assist and Harri Pesonen assisted on two scores for Finland while Jussi Olkinuora made 25 saves.

Canada lost twice in group play, falling 6-3 to Switzerland and taking a 3-2 loss to Denmark in its next game before regrouping. The Canadians beat Sweden in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Finland's only loss of the tournament came on May 18 when they dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout to Sweden. The Finns beat Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

