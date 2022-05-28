Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Semifinal: Canada vs. Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The winner of this game goes on to play the U.S. or the host country Finland in the IIHF World Championship.

The IIHF World Championship semifinals are underway as the United States and Finland will be playing earlier in the day. The Canadians and the Czechs will take the second final later in the morning. Canada started this competition brilliantly, dominating its opponents but stumbled a bit, losing two group-play games late. The Canadians won their last Group A game against France in dominating fashion, 7-1, to propel them into the quarterfinals. 

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadians played in what became a nail-biter against Sweden when they won 4-3 in overtime. After two periods, Sweden was up 3-0, and Team Canada then completely changed the narrative by scoring three in the third. 

Drake Batherson netted the game-winning goal to complete the comeback. He also assisted the game-tying goal with less than two minutes left in regulation and he deserved the first star of that game and one to watch against the Czech Republic. 

The Czechs got most of the losses out of the way at the beginning of the tournament. They did lose their last game of group play against Finland 3-0. They rebounded very nicely in the quarterfinal against Germany, winning 4-1. The shots were very even, with the Czechs holding a two-shot advantage, but they still led wire-to-wire. This semi in Finland truly feels like a toss-up. 

Canada Hockey IIHF
2022 IIHF World Championship

Canada vs. Czech Republic stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macalusojust now
