How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Germany vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in Group A face-off when Germany and Switzerland meet at the 2022 IIHF World Championship on Tuesday.

With just one match left in the preliminary round, Switzerland and Germany have both secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Championship. Switzerland, which is currently first in the standings, has won all six of its matches so far with a plus-18 goal difference in the first round. Germany, in second place, lost to Canada in the team's debut but when on to win its next five matches in a row to secure a spot in the next round.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Germany vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Germany vs. Switzerland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Germany last played on Sunday in a slim 5-4 finish over Kazakhstan at Helsinki Ice Hall. Jonas Müller got the Germans on the scoreboard first with Leonhard Pföderl adding a second to tie the match for the second time in a row.

Daniel Fischbuch then gave Germany its first lead of the match with Lukas Reichel doubling the lead shortly after. Kazakhstan fought back and tied the game at four apiece, but it was Yasin Ehliz who scored the definitive fifth goal for the German victory.

Germany now must face Swizterland in the final match of the round for both teams where the Swiss will look to wrap up the preliminary round with a perfect seven wins in seven matches.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

2022 IIHF World Championship: Germany vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
