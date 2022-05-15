Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Italy vs Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada looks to get its second straight win to start the 2022 IIHF World Championship when it faces Italy on Sunday.

Canada did what it was supposed to do on Friday when it knocked off Germany 5-3 in its first game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs Italy Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs Italy game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadians scored two goals in the first period to take a lead that they wouldn't relinquish. The German team did score first in the second period but Canada answered with three straight to take a 5-1 lead into the third period.

It was a good win for a Canadian team that is favored to win Group A and the whole tournament also.

Sunday, it will look to get a second straight victory when it takes on an Italy team that lost its first game.

The Italians lost to Switzerland 5-2 on Saturday. They gave up three goals in the first period and the first four overall and could never recover. They did add two goals in the third period but it wasn't nearly enough to get back in the game.

Sunday, it gets much tougher as they try and find a way to upset the powerful Canadian team and get their first win of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Italy vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011980856h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Italy vs Canada

By Adam Childs10 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ugo Blanchet vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Yosuke Watanuki vs. Gregoire Barrere at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nerman Fatic vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
luka-doncic
SI Guide

Can the Mavs Upset the Suns in Phoenix?

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
imago1011809623h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
imago1002018574h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted by catcher Austin Romine (19) and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
imago0035324683h
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy