How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Italy vs Canada

Canada looks to get its second straight win to start the 2022 IIHF World Championship when it faces Italy on Sunday.

Canada did what it was supposed to do on Friday when it knocked off Germany 5-3 in its first game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs Italy Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

The Canadians scored two goals in the first period to take a lead that they wouldn't relinquish. The German team did score first in the second period but Canada answered with three straight to take a 5-1 lead into the third period.

It was a good win for a Canadian team that is favored to win Group A and the whole tournament also.

Sunday, it will look to get a second straight victory when it takes on an Italy team that lost its first game.

The Italians lost to Switzerland 5-2 on Saturday. They gave up three goals in the first period and the first four overall and could never recover. They did add two goals in the third period but it wasn't nearly enough to get back in the game.

Sunday, it gets much tougher as they try and find a way to upset the powerful Canadian team and get their first win of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

