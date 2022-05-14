Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Latvia vs Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Finland goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it takes on Latvia in Group B play

Finland got a big win to open up the 2022 IIHF World Championships on Friday when it knocked off Norway 5-0.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Latvia vs Finland Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Latvia vs Finland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Harri Personnel opened the scoring at 18:29 of the first period and that would be all the Finnish team would need to get the win.

They would add two more goals in the second period and two more in the third to give them the five-goal cushion and the easy opening game win.

Saturday they will look to do it again against a Latvia team that was beaten by the United States 4-1 on Friday.

The Latvian team played the Americans tough, but gave up the first four goals of the game and could never fully recover.

The Americans scored three times in the first period and looked well on their way to a route, but Latvia played them even over the last two periods as Andris Dzerins would score the only goal for the Latvians in the third period.

It was a promising start despite the loss and on Saturday they will look to pull off the upset of Finland and get their first win of the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

IIHF World Championship: Latvia vs Finland

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch ACC Championship: Clemson vs Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Conference USA Championship: North Texas vs Western Kentucky in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
FInland Hockey
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Latvia vs Finland

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
NC State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NC State at Duke in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy