How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Latvia vs Finland

Finland goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it takes on Latvia in Group B play

Finland got a big win to open up the 2022 IIHF World Championships on Friday when it knocked off Norway 5-0.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Harri Personnel opened the scoring at 18:29 of the first period and that would be all the Finnish team would need to get the win.

They would add two more goals in the second period and two more in the third to give them the five-goal cushion and the easy opening game win.

Saturday they will look to do it again against a Latvia team that was beaten by the United States 4-1 on Friday.

The Latvian team played the Americans tough, but gave up the first four goals of the game and could never fully recover.

The Americans scored three times in the first period and looked well on their way to a route, but Latvia played them even over the last two periods as Andris Dzerins would score the only goal for the Latvians in the third period.

It was a promising start despite the loss and on Saturday they will look to pull off the upset of Finland and get their first win of the tournament.

