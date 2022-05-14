Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sweden and Austria battle Saturday in their first Group B game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship

The 2022 IIHF World Championship kicks off the second day of play on Saturday with Sweden taking on Austria in Group B play.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams play the first of seven Group B games on Saturday looking to get off to a quick 1-0 start.

The teams are joined in Group B by Finland, United States, Czechia, Latvia, Norway and Great Britain.

They will play all the teams over the next nine days looking to qualify for one of the eight quarterfinal spots.

Sweden is in search of their 12th gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Championship while Austria is still trying to win their first.

Austria has won the bronze twice, but hasn't won a medal since 1948. Sweden won their last medal in 2018 when it won its second straight gold.

Sweden will be a heavy favorite in this opening game, but Austria is looking to shock some people and pull off the huge upset on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0010980409h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Swans vs. Bombers

By Adam Childsjust now
Sweden Hockey
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria

By Adam Childsjust now
Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
imago1011944507h
College Track and Field

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 3

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Louisville City
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II

By Brandon Rush6 hours ago
imago1011944543h
College Track and Field

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 2

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
imago1010696589h
NWSL

How to Watch OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC

By Matthew Beighle6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy