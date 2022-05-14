How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria

Sweden and Austria battle Saturday in their first Group B game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship

The 2022 IIHF World Championship kicks off the second day of play on Saturday with Sweden taking on Austria in Group B play.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs Austria game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams play the first of seven Group B games on Saturday looking to get off to a quick 1-0 start.

The teams are joined in Group B by Finland, United States, Czechia, Latvia, Norway and Great Britain.

They will play all the teams over the next nine days looking to qualify for one of the eight quarterfinal spots.

Sweden is in search of their 12th gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Championship while Austria is still trying to win their first.

Austria has won the bronze twice, but hasn't won a medal since 1948. Sweden won their last medal in 2018 when it won its second straight gold.

Sweden will be a heavy favorite in this opening game, but Austria is looking to shock some people and pull off the huge upset on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.