Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The medal round begins in Helsinki as Canada takes on Sweden in quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Canada (5-0-0-2) finished third in its group at the IIHF World Championship in Helsinki, Finland, and will take on Sweden (5-1-1-0), second in Group B, in Thursday's quarterfinals. The Canadians come in off a 7-1 drubbing of France on Tuesday to close the group stage. Sweden held off Latvia 1-0 to finish group play.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the quarterfinal game between Sweden and Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Jets scored twice for Canada in the win over France while Drake Batherson of the Senators assisted on four of the goals. Kraken goalie Chris Driedger stopped 18 shots in the romp.

Goalie Linus Ullmark made 21 saves in the shutout of Latvia while Maple Leafs forward William Nylander's second-period goal stood up. Latvia had already been eliminated from medal-round contention before the loss.

Dubois leads Canada with six goals and 10 points in the tournament while Dylan Cozens of the Sabres has scored four times. Cozens' teammate in Buffalo, Rasmus Asplund, has a team-high six goals for Sweden.

Sweden outscored its opponents in the group stage, 27-10. Canada holds a 34-18 scoring edge in the tournament.

The winner on Thursday advances to the semifinals on Saturday against the winner between Germany and the Czech Republic. The Czechs were third in Group B at 4-0-1-2 while Germany finished second in Group A with a 5-0-1-1 mark.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

2022 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012249242h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago1006780616h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Dutch Open, First Round

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
USATSI_18334544
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
imago1011473969h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Storm vs. Sea Eagles in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, 2nd Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
USATSI_18223904
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Purdue vs. Rutgers

By Alex Barth11 hours ago
USATSI_17379910 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. BYU

By Alex Barth11 hours ago
MV5BYzNlNGE0ZTctZjM4MS00ZGUwLThhNmMtYzczODYyNGJkM2M5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTI0MDY5NzI@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Josh Gates Tonight, Season 5 Premiere

By Frank Urbina11 hours ago
p9972948_b_h8_bi
entertainment

Chicago P.D., Season 9 Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Steve Benko11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy