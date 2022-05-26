The medal round begins in Helsinki as Canada takes on Sweden in quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Canada (5-0-0-2) finished third in its group at the IIHF World Championship in Helsinki, Finland, and will take on Sweden (5-1-1-0), second in Group B, in Thursday's quarterfinals. The Canadians come in off a 7-1 drubbing of France on Tuesday to close the group stage. Sweden held off Latvia 1-0 to finish group play.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the quarterfinal game between Sweden and Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Jets scored twice for Canada in the win over France while Drake Batherson of the Senators assisted on four of the goals. Kraken goalie Chris Driedger stopped 18 shots in the romp.

Goalie Linus Ullmark made 21 saves in the shutout of Latvia while Maple Leafs forward William Nylander's second-period goal stood up. Latvia had already been eliminated from medal-round contention before the loss.

Dubois leads Canada with six goals and 10 points in the tournament while Dylan Cozens of the Sabres has scored four times. Cozens' teammate in Buffalo, Rasmus Asplund, has a team-high six goals for Sweden.

Sweden outscored its opponents in the group stage, 27-10. Canada holds a 34-18 scoring edge in the tournament.

The winner on Thursday advances to the semifinals on Saturday against the winner between Germany and the Czech Republic. The Czechs were third in Group B at 4-0-1-2 while Germany finished second in Group A with a 5-0-1-1 mark.

