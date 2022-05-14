Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Switzerland takes on Italy on Saturday in its first game of the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

Switzerland and Italy kick off their time in Finland on Saturday with their first game in Group A play.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs Italy Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs Italy game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams are joined in Group A by favorites Canada as well as Germany, Slovakia, Denmark, Kazakhstan and France.

It is a tough group that is highlighted by defending champion Canada. Slovakia will also be a tough out.

Switzerland is looking to medal for just the fourth time ever this year and the first time since 2018 when it lost to Sweden in the gold medal game.

The Swiss team has never won the gold but has won the silver three times, losing to Sweden twice and Canada once.

Italy, on the other hand, has never medaled and is looking to shock the world with a good showing in 2022. The Italians haven't finished better than 10th since 1998 and their best finish came in 1953 when they came in fourth.

It has not been an easy path for Italy in the championships, but it hopes 2022 is the year it breaks through, starting with a win against Switzerland on Saturday.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

2022 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs Italy

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
