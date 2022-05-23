USA Hockey is looking for a cushion to reach the medal round as it takes on the Czech Republic

The good news for USA Hockey (2-2-0-1) is their defense has been solid through the first five games of the 2022 IIHF World Championships. But their offense has sputtered at times and they are in a fight to finish in the top four in Group B play to advance to the medal round. On Monday, they take on the Czech Republic (3-0-1-1).

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Czech Republic Today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the United States vs. Czech Republic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USA Hockey has 10 points in the standings, which differs from the NHL. At the world championships, teams are awarded three points for a regulation win and one point for a game that is tied at the end of regulation. If a team wins in overtime or in a shootout, it receives a bonus point.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman has a .948 save percentage and 0.96 goals-against average while Strauss Mann, who plays professionally in Sweden, is at .894 and 2.29 respectively. Adam Gaudette (Senators) and Kieffer Bellows (Islanders) have scored three goals apiece and USA Hockey has outscored its five opponents 14-9 thus far.

USA Hockey knocked off Sweden 3-2 in overtime on Saturday while the Czechs picked up a 4-1 win over Norway. Gaudette scored the game-winner, his second goal of the game, at 4:48 of overtime to avert penalty shots.

Roman Cervenka has 11 points (three goals and eight assists) in the tournament for the Czech Republic. He plays in Switzerland. Coyotes goalie Karel Wejmelka has two of the three wins in net for the Czechs.

Host Finland (5-0-1-0) leads Group B with 16 points in six games while Sweden (4-1-1-0) is next with 15. Switzerland is 6-0-0-0 to lead Group A and has already clinched a spot in the medal round.

