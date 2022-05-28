The United States and Finland battle in the first semifinal of the 2022 IIHF World Championships on Saturday in this hockey action.

The United States stumbled in group play of the 2022 IIHF World Championships and finished in fourth place in Group B.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Finland Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The finish was enough to qualify them for the quarterfinals, but they had to take on undefeated Switzerland, who won Group A.

It didn't bother the Americans as they shut out the Swiss to get the 3-0 win and a trip to the semifinals.

Waiting for them is a Finland team that they lost to 4-1 in their third game of the tournament.

The Finnish team shut down the Americans the first time they played them, allowing a single goal in the third period.

They had scored the first four goals of the game and cruised to a surprisingly easy win against the US.

Saturday, they will look to do it again and earn a spot in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Finland got to the semifinal by knocking off Slovakia 4-2. The Finnish gave up the first two goals of the game but rallied for the win.

