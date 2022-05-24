United States faces Norway in the seventh and final match of the 2022 IIHF World Championship preliminary round on Tuesday.

After six matches in Group B, just one spot in the top four remains with one match left to play before the quarterfinals. Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have already secured their spots in the next round, with the United States sitting in fourth with 10 points. The U.S. faces Norway on Tuesday at Tampere Deck Arena with one last chance to solidify its spot in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Norway Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

United States is coming off of a 1-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Monday where Matej Blümel scored the only goal in the match putting his national team in the next round with the win.

The loss for the U.S. followed back-to-back wins for the team beating Sweden 3-2 in overtime and Great Britain 3-0 before that. Adam Gaudette, who regularly plays his hockey for the Ottawa Senators, scored two goals in the win against Sweden while Kieffer Bellows, of the New York Islanders, notched a brace of his own in the shutout win over Great Britain.

The United States must win against Norway on Tuesday to secure its position in the top four of Group B, placing the team in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

