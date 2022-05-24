Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

United States faces Norway in the seventh and final match of the 2022 IIHF World Championship preliminary round on Tuesday.

After six matches in Group B, just one spot in the top four remains with one match left to play before the quarterfinals. Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have already secured their spots in the next round, with the United States sitting in fourth with 10 points. The U.S. faces Norway on Tuesday at Tampere Deck Arena with one last chance to solidify its spot in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Norway Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the United States vs. Norway game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

United States is coming off of a 1-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Monday where Matej Blümel scored the only goal in the match putting his national team in the next round with the win.

The loss for the U.S. followed back-to-back wins for the team beating Sweden 3-2 in overtime and Great Britain 3-0 before that. Adam Gaudette, who regularly plays his hockey for the Ottawa Senators, scored two goals in the win against Sweden while Kieffer Bellows, of the New York Islanders, notched a brace of his own in the shutout win over Great Britain.

The United States must win against Norway on Tuesday to secure its position in the top four of Group B, placing the team in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs. Norway

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

IIHF U18 USA
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs Norway

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Tennis
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 3: Men's and Women's First Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rebecca Sramkova vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Germany Hockey
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Germany vs. Switzerland

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago
May 22, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) breaks his bat on a foul ball during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
May 22, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) breaks his bat on a foul ball during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy