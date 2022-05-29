Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Czech Republic Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

United States hockey looks to bounce back after tough loss to host Finland in semifinals at the IIHF world championship when it takes on Czech Republic.

The United States couldn't complete a comeback against host Finland in the 2022 IIHF world championship semifinals on Saturday. On Sunday, the U.S. will play the Czech Republic for its second straight bronze medal. 

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Czech Republic

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Against the Finns, Adam Gaudette of the Senators scored with an extra attacker on the ice for the U.S. to make it a 4-3 game with 2:51 remaining. Despite continued pressure in the offensive zone, the Americans couldn't get the equalizer, though.

Finland took the lead for the first time early in the second period on a goal from Sakari Manninen. Sean Farrell of Harvard tied it a little more than two minutes later, but Finland went ahead for good on a goal by Sami Vatanen, who plays professionally in Switzerland, at 9:40 of the second period.

The Czech Republic lost to Canada 6-1 in the other semifinal. 

Gaudette's five goals lead the Americans and he shares the team lead with Avalanche forward Ben Meyers with seven points. Jeremy Swayman of the Bruins allowed three goals on 26 shots in the loss.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

United States vs. Czech Republic

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
AM/ET
